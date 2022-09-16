2022 WOWO Penny Pitch Applications Now Being Accepted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Get those applications ready, as WOWO’s 75th Anniversary Penny Pitch campaign is set to begin receiving applications. The 75-year-old program that is WOWO Penny Pitch has helped countless non-profit organizations across the area and this years’ campaign will be no different for its lucky recipient. The application process for Penny Pitch 2022 officially opened Friday morning for non-profits in the Fort Wayne, Allen County, or Northeast Indiana region who may quality.

Those interesting in applying can do so by filling out the application online at wowo.com/penny-pitch. Fundraising for the campaign saw an early start this year with the Inaugural “Penny Pitch ‘N’ Putt Golf Outing back on August 17th at Cherry Hill Golf Club. 2021 Penny Pitch recipient, Gigi’s Playhouse were able to raise over $182,000 for their Down Syndrome Achievement Center as part of the campaign.