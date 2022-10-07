2022 Walk To End Alzheimer’s Disease Saturday At Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Alzheimer’s is a disease that has affected many and this weekend an event downtown is hoping to shed light in ending the disease. The 2022 edition of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place in Downtown Fort Wayne at Parkview Field with pre-walk activities set to begin at 9 A.M. Opening Ceremonies commence at 10 A.M. with the walk to follow. The walk’s participants are set to honor those affected by the disease and help raise funds and awareness for those in need of care, support, and research materials about coping with the illness. More information about Alzheimer’s can be found online at alz.org/indiana