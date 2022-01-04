2022 Vera Bradley Outlet Sale canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the third straight year, a Fort Wayne company has cancelled an annual event that routinely attracted thousands of shoppers to town.

The 2022 Vera Bradley Outlet Sale was planned for May 4th through 8th at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, but the local designer purse and bag maker says it has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, similar to decisions made in 2020 and 2021.

“While we were so looking forward to being all together once again, we feel this is the best decision based on the information we have today,” a press statement released by the company said. “Prioritizing the health and well-being of all of you, our event staff, our associates and the community at large is our most important commitment.”

The company plans on bringing the annual sale, which has in the past provided an annual $5-million economic boost to Fort Wayne when considering hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that the sale’s attendees also use, back for 2023.