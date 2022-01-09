2022 IndyCar Silly Season Wrapping Up

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: The 2022 IndyCar silly season is wrapping up, with only one presumed seat still open plus rumors on Carlin, Juncos, Jack Aitken, Conor Daly and Ryan Hunter-Reay. Plus, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach gets an extension and more rumors on Toyota becoming the third engine manufacturer.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here