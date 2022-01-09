2022 IndyCar Silly Season Wrapping Up

This week’s episode: The 2022 IndyCar silly season is wrapping up, with only one presumed seat still open plus rumors on Carlin, Juncos, Jack Aitken, Conor Daly and Ryan Hunter-Reay. Plus, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach gets an extension and more rumors on Toyota becoming the third engine manufacturer.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

