2022 Indiana State Fair celebrates successful 165th year

INDIANAPOLIS (Press Release) – The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance.

“This year’s Indiana State Fair was a great success. We were challenged with a few days of hot summer heat, but thankful that we had mostly beautiful weather,” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director. “We are proud that no other State Fair brings 4-H project work and agriculture to life like the Indiana State Fair. Thank you to our tremendous partners, from the Tom Wood Automotive Group to the hundreds of volunteers and vendors, for another great year.”

In 2021, the State Fair shifted to a post-pandemic format, which included adding a weekend and closing weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays. With this new setup, families have an additional weekend to attend, crowds are spread out and key operational changes can be made on closed days. State Fair officials reinforce the guest experience being at the forefront of success, including fairgoers experiencing shorter lines for events and food stands.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2022 INDIANA STATE FAIR

Despite a heat index above 90 degrees on five days, attendance numbers were above 2021 numbers, attracting 837,568 fairgoers.

Final numbers show that fairgoers enjoyed the Fair to the fullest extent and spent their entire day at the Fair, with many vendors and partners reporting record sales.

6,600 exhibitors showed or displayed a combined 45,739 animal and non-animal projects

62,000+ milkshakes and 32,000 grilled cheeses sandwiches were consumed from the Dairy Bar

The 166th Indiana State Fair returns July 28th – August 20th, 2023 (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays). For more information visit www.indianastatefair.com.