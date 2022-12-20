2022 Census of Agriculture Underway

The Department of Agriculture Last week mailed the 2022 Census of Agriculture paper questionnaires to all known agriculture producers across the nation and Puerto Rico. Producers in the states received their survey codes last month with an invitation to respond online. Any producer who has yet to respond online now has the option to complete the ag census at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Producers who have already responded online do not need to respond again. The deadline for response is February 6, 2023. USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Administrator Hubert Hamer says, “We know producers are busy, which is why NASS worked to make responding to the ag census more convenient than ever before.” The Census of Agriculture remains the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and U.S. territory. Responding to the Census of Agriculture is required by law, and the same law requires NASS to keep all information confidential.