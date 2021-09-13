2021 WOWO Penny Pitch applications now open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The application process for the 2021 WOWO Penny Pitch has begun.

Since 1948, WOWO Radio has raised money for grants for not-for-profit organizations in the Fort Wayne, Allen County, and Northeast Indiana regions every December. It’s the longest-running local charity that benefits area families.

Last year’s effort raised nearly $86,000 for Crosswinds Counseling to provide hundreds of hours of free counseling services to any northeast Indiana resident.

This year’s 74th annual event will include WOWO participating in the annual Christmas on Broadway event, scheduled for November 19th, and the return of the Fort Wayne Komets’ Bob Chase Memorial Game on Thanksgiving night, November 25th.

To apply, click here. The deadline for applications is October 13th.