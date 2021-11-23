2021 “Turkey Rally” highest-grossing to date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year’s Community Harvest Food Bank “Turkey Rally” was their biggest to date.

With the Fort Wayne-based food bank struggling to keep up with supply chain issues and a growing need thanks to food insecurity and unemployment, the community stepped up last week.

Thursday they dropped off 481 turkeys, 62 hams, and 16 chickens, plus nearly 6,700 other “holiday fixings” donations, at two Kroger locations as well as the Food Bank’s Tillman Road location.

People also made more than $67,000 in monetary donations, according to director Carmen Cumberland.

Click here to donate.