2021 Three Rivers Festival kicks off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The biggest Fort Wayne festival of the year has returned.

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s festival, the Three Rivers Festival hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony to signal the official kick-off of the 2021 Festival today at 11 am, next to the pavilion at Headwaters Park.

The nine-day celebration, which runs through July 17th this year, typically draws over half a million visitors from Northeast Indiana, Northwestern Ohio, and Southern Michigan every year.