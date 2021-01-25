The National Pork Board recently announced the 2021 Pork Industry Forum will be a virtual event. The organization says the decision comes after much consideration and guidance from health officials.

The event largely serves as a planning session for the National Pork Board.

The virtual event, scheduled for March 3-5, 2021, includes the Pork Act Delegate session. The 15 producers who serve as members of the National Pork Board and Pork Checkoff staff leadership will hear directly from Pork Act delegates appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture.

Each year the delegates confer, vote on resolutions and advisements and provide direction on the issues facing pork producers and the industry.

All pork producers and are invited to attend the Pork Act Delegate Session. The National Pork Board says a detailed agenda and registration details will be available soon.

The 2020 event was held in Kansas City, Missouri. The 2022 Pork Industry Forum will be held in Louisville, Kentucky.