This week’s episode: We discuss 2021 IndyCar rumors including incentives for Indy Lights to grow car count, possible new races on the schedule and the elusive search for a third engine manufacturer.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

