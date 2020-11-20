2021 Fort Wayne Farm Show delayed to March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A popular annual farm show in Fort Wayne will be happening a little later than normal.

Every year, the Fort Wayne Farm Show happens in January and attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the Memorial Coliseum, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 32nd annual Fort Wayne Farm Show is still set to happen, but it has been rescheduled from January 12th through 14th to March 9th through the 11th, according to Show Director Fred Cline.

The annual event features the latest in farm technology and educational seminars.