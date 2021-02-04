2021 Fort Wayne Farm Show canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big annual event that draws thousands of people to Fort Wayne has been canceled for 2021.

Tradexpos Inc. announced Wednesday that the 32nd annual Fort Wayne Farm Show, which was scheduled for March 9th through 11th at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues.

“We exhausted multiple safety precautions in order to produce the iconic Fort Wayne Farm Show, including moving the show to March, modifying the floor plan, and providing extra masks and sanitizer,” said Show Director Dan Slowinski. “In the end, although canceling the show was a tough decision, I feel we are taking the best course of action for everyone involved. I have no doubt the Fort Wayne Farm Show will return stronger than ever in 2022.”

The 2022 Fort Wayne Farm Show is scheduled for January 18th through 20th.