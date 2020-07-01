2021 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year Contest Now Open

Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2021 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, with support from Purina. This is the third year of the contest, which celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers to produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America.

Farm dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition. Applicants who are not Farm Bureau members can visit fb.org/join to learn about becoming a member.

To submit, click here.

Prizes

One grand prize winner – Farm Dog of the Year – and up to four (4) regional runners-up will be selected. The grand prize winner will be featured on American Farm Bureau and Purina websites and social media platforms. The prizes below will be awarded.

Grand Prize Winner

One year’s worth of Purina dry dog food

Recognition as the 2021 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year

$5,000 in prize money to be presented at a Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the AFBF Convention in January.

Runners-Up

Up to four (4) regional runners-up will each receive $1,000 in prize money.

People’s Choice Pup

People’s Choice Pup was a popular element of the 2020 contest. More than 100,000 social media followers voted, commented, shared or liked their favorite dog. People’s Choice Pup will return for the 2021 contest, with profiles of the top 10 dogs shared starting in October, with the public invited to vote. Bragging rights and a $50 cash prize will be awarded to the People’s Choice Pup.

Judging

A panel of judges selected by the American Farm Bureau Federation shall select the winners. Judging of the contest will be based on nomination materials submitted. Desired attributes in the Farm Dog of the Year are helpfulness to the farmer and his/her family, playfulness and obedience.

Contestants agree that the sole and final judgement as to all matters concerning the contest and interpretation of contest rules are at the sole discretion of the American Farm Bureau Federation, and their officers and staff.

Contest Period

The contest begins on July 1, 2020, and ends on Aug. 20, 2020. Late entries will not be accepted. The winners will be notified via email on Sept. 17, 2020.

How to Enter

No purchase necessary. Written responses to questions and still photos must be submitted to nominate your dog. Video clips are welcomed, but not required.

Contest Rules

Void where prohibited. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. By entering, entrant agrees to be bound by these official rules.