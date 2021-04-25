2021 Barber Recap and Indy 500 Attendance Set

This week’s episode: a recap of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama won by Alex Palou. Also, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces this year’s Indy 500 will have capacity set at up to 40 percent or 135,000 fans.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.