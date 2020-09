FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Halloween time will be a little less spooky in downtown Fort Wayne this year.

The Downtown Improvement District has decided to cancel this year’s Fright Night Zombie Walk.

Organizers announced yesterday that they had to make the call due to state COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

Fright Night 2020 is still set to happen on October 17th, but it will feature activities that allow people to celebrate while still keeping up with social distancing.