2020 Texas Recap

This week’s episode: We recap the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway that opened up the 2020 IndyCar season. Plus, we discuss rumors of a Nashville street race set for as early as next year, more on Indy Lights incentives and Ferrari.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.