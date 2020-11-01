2020 St. Pete Recap

This week’s episode: a recap of the 2020 IndyCar season finale at St. Pete won by Josef Newgarden while Scott Dixon claims his 6th championship. Plus a look at all the latest silly season announcements and rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.