2020 Miss Indiana State Fair Queen Crowned

Claudia Duncan, Miss Vanderburgh County, was crowned the 62nd Indiana State Fair Queen today at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. Claudia is the 4th representative from Vanderburgh County to be crowned Miss Indiana State Fair following Karen Kosester, 1974; Tate Fritchley, 2016 and Becca Lax, 2017.

Miss Indiana State Fair 2020 was selected over 83 other contestants after three days of judging. The Indiana State Fair Queen plays a key role in promoting the Indiana State Fair by traveling at least 10,000 miles during June and July to approximately 45 counties in preparation for the great Indiana State Fair, August 7-23, 2020.

The Top 10 Finalists include:

1st Runner-Up: Grace McCoy, Miss Elkhart County 2nd Runner-Up: Devin Hindes, Miss Newton County 3rd Runner-Up: Catherine Hall, Miss Shelby County 4th Runner-Up: Danielle Perry, Miss Posey County

Elyona Dobrodt, Miss St. Joseph County Ellen Rohr, Miss Parke County

Jessica Bradford, Miss Warrick County Abbigail Sprong, Miss Delaware County Riley Lamb, Miss Boone County

Miss Congeniality: Devin Hindes, Miss Newton County

Miss Indiana State Fair 2020 Claudia Duncan from Evansville, Indiana, graduated as valedictorian of Mater Dei High School and currently attends Purdue University majoring in Data Science. She is involved in the Honors Mentor Program, the Women in Science Mentor Program, and is a Peer Consultant at the Center for Career Opportunities. In her hometown, she is a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and gives back to 4-H as a Project Superintendent. Claudia is a 10-Year 4-H Member and recipient of the Tenure Award.

For the complete results including the 16 semi-finalists visit www.indianastatefair.com. The 2020 Indiana State Fair will be held August 7-23 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, Indianapolis, IN.

Source: Indiana State Fair press release