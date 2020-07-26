2020 Iowa Recap & IMS limits fans for the Indy 500

This week’s episode: A recap of the Iowa 250s at Iowa Speedway won by Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden, 2020 IndyCar schedule rumors, 2021 IndyCar silly season rumors and IMS limits fans to half capacity for this year’s Indy 500.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
