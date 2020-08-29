2020 Indy 500 Recap

This week’s episode: a recap of the Indy 500 won by Takuma Sato, discussion on the penalty against Alexander Rossi and our thoughts on not throwing the red flag late in the race. Plus, a 2021 IndyCar rumor and a Nashville street race looks set to join the 2021 schedule.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

