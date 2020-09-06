2020 Gateway Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of the Bommarito 500 Race 1 and 2 in St. Louis won by Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden. Plus, we debate red flags and green white checkered finishes for IndyCar.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.