2020 Forth of July fireworks set for downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The City of Fort Wayne today announced Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne will again be the location for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 4. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

The City of Fort Wayne, Allen County Board of Commissioners, NAI Hanning & Bean, and the Three Rivers Festival will serve as sponsors for the fireworks display.

At this time, and subject to the State of Indiana’s Back on Track plan and guidance on social gatherings, groups of over 250 people would be allowed as of July 4 while following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

“We wanted to give residents something to look forward to as we continue to work through the challenges of COVID-19,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We encourage the public to use good judgment and practice social distancing at the event. Together, we can have a safe and enjoyable time. We have a lot to be thankful for in the City of Fort Wayne.”

The City of Fort Wayne would like to thank NAI Hanning & Bean and Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) for partnering with the City on the use of the Indiana Michigan Power Center.