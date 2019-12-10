2020 Dairy Margin Coverage Program Signup Deadline is Friday

This Friday, Dec. 13, is the deadline to sign up for the new Dairy Margin Coverage Program for 2020. 2019 registration, that ended in September, was disappointing to USDA officials as only a little over half of eligible dairy producers signed up.

Steve Brown, Indiana Farm Service Agency Executive Director said, “The last dairy program didn’t fit the needs of several operations and they weren’t happy there…we’ve reached out, there are differences here. Our dairy associations have done a great job of contacting producers and explaining the benefits.”

Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue had this to say back in October regarding the new program and the poor registration rate.

“I don’t know whether farmers are still thinking about the old program or not. This is a totally new program. It’s a much better risk management tool for dairymen, and I, frankly, can’t understand anyone, certainly anyone that is producing less than 5 million pounds of milk, not participating in this program.”

Brown is unsure of the progress of getting Hoosier dairy producers to sign up for DMC.

“The one thing we haven’t known is we’ve had a lot of dairy operations that don’t exist anymore; they’ve stopped milking. It’s been hard to put a number on the number of dairy operations in Indiana.”

Brown urges farmers to reach out to their local FSA office regarding this and many of the other programs they are currently administering if they have questions.