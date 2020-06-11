2020 Allen County Fair canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 2020 Allen County Fair has been called off.

Despite current plans to fully reopen Indiana by July 4th, the Allen County Fairgrounds Board of Directors announced Thursday morning that the 2020 Allen County Fair, scheduled for July 28th through August 2nd, won’t happen this year.

Fairgrounds President Jerry Hammon says while the board worked hard to brainstorm solutions, they couldn’t get past coronavirus-related safety concerns.

They’re still working with the Allen County 4H to develop plans for a 4-H experience this summer that might include a combination of virtual and in-person judging.

“Allen County is our home,” Hammon says. “Each year we come together to celebrate our community and provide enriching family activities during the Allen County Fair. Not unlike any other year, safety is our primary concern.”

In addition, conversations are still underway with a midway to determine if amusement rides, games and carnival food can be located at the Allen County Fairgrounds during the dates of July 28th to August 2nd. Continue to watch the Allen County Fairgrounds Facebook page and website for more information.

It takes hundreds of volunteers and many months to plan the Allen County Fair, and officials say waiting any longer to announce the status of the fair would put a strain on many businesses, partners, and volunteers.

“We have to do what is fiscally responsible and allows the Allen County Fairgrounds to be around for 30 more years. We want to continue to be an asset for our community,” said Dan Mudrack, Allen County Fairgrounds Treasurer.