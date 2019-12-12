2019 Penny Pitch auction now live

If you would like to support WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch effort – this year supporting Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana – and get something for yourself in the process, the AAA Auction Service Online Auction has returned for 2019.

Found here, items up for bid include Fort Wayne Komets and Fort Wayne TinCaps prizes, a day with the Fort Wayne Police Department SWAT team, Indianapolis travel packages, dinner with the staff of Fort Wayne’s Morning News, brunch with Pat Miller, and more.

All proceeds from the auction will go to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, and donations to Penny Pitch are tax-deductible.

Learn more about Penny Pitch here.