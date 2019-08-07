2019 Indiana State Fair Grand Drive Winners

The best market animals in the state were named Sunday evening at the 2019 Indiana State Fair Grand Champion Drive. Lane Slaton of Hamilton County is no stranger to the backdrop. This is his third consecutive year winning the Grand Champion Market Lamb at the ISF.

“Hardwork, dedication got me here, it’s always a great feeling to be out there on the dirt. It doesn’t matter if you have a reserve or champion, it always feels the same.”

Whittlee Singleton of Marshall County exhibited the Grand Champion Dairy Beef Steer. As a third-year member, it’s her first time on the woodchips.

“I’m speechless…My mom, grandpa, and our friend Jerry Chism, they all helped me accomplish this goal.”

Other winners were Spencer Goettemoeller of Randolph County with his meat goat wether, Nash Hensley of Madison County with his grand champion wether dam, Erika Newhouse of Grant County exhibited the grand champion market barrow, Clint Main of Jackson with the beef heifer, and Harlee Henney of Steuben County showed the grand champion beef steer. Congratulations to the winners and all livestock exhibitors.