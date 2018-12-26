2018 Year in Review with Mayor Tom Henry

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry speaks with WOWO News Director Darrin Wright about some of the highlights of the past year, and what he expects for the Summit City for 2019.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry speaks with WOWO News Director Darrin Wright about some of the highlights of the past year, and what he expects for the Summit City for 2019.
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511