2018 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale begins Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The area around the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne is about to get extremely crowded.

That’s because April 11-15, the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale will be taking over the Coliseum, with tens of thousands of people expected to show up in search of deals on colorful handbags and purses.

In the past, the event has had a huge economic impact on the Summit City. During 2017’s sale, over 50,000 people attended and it generated about $5-million in economic impact.

(Saige Driver/ 1190 WOWO)

Those attending the first three days at the Memorial Coliseum must register for a specific session at VeraBradley.com. Tickets are $5 each, but it’s free to get in Saturday and Sunday.

