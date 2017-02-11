2017 Economics of Farming Conference set for March 8th in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Farmers and conservation professionals interested in learning more about the economics of conservation farming are invited to attend the “Seeing Green: Fields and Profits” Conference on March 8th from 8 AM to 3 PM at the Parkview Mirro Center, located at 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, IN.

Participants will hear from a variety of speakers on topics such as the outlook for the Western Lake Erie Basin; economic value of conservation practices; lessons learned from recent water quality litigation, and a farmer’s perspective on the value of cover crops.

Speakers include Jane Hardisty, Indiana Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist, Wallace Tyner, Agricultural Economics, Purdue University; Peggy Kirk Hall, Agricultural and Resource Law, The Ohio State University; Dr. Subbarao Yarlagadda, Helena Chemical Company; David Lamm, NRCS National Soil Health Team, and Cameron Mills, Indiana Farmer.

NRCS is a sponsor of the event along with Indiana’s State Department of Agriculture, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Purdue Extension, and others. According to Kimberly Neumann, Area Conservationist and spokesperson for the event, participants will dig deep into the economic benefits of conservation farming. “We want to provide a better understanding of the importance conservation practices and how they keep nutrients in the soil in place where they can boost yields, all while helping the environment,” said Neumann.

While especially relevant to farmers and other landowners, the conference will benefit anyone working in the conservation community. Private Applicators Recertification Program (PARP), Indiana Commercial Pesticide and Fertilizer Applicator Continuing Certification Program (CCH) and Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits have been requested for this event. Note there is a $10 fee for PARP.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Admission is free but you must RSVP to your local soil and water office or call (260) 484-5848 x 3 by February 23, 2017 to reserve your seat.