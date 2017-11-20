2017 Coats for Kids effort seeks donations for kids in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While you’re out getting your holiday shopping done, you might want to pick up an extra coat for a kid in need.

The annual Coats for Kids program is up and running in Fort Wayne, as volunteers are hoping to collect coats, hats, scarves and mittens for children in need in our community. Ken Yahne is the Chairman of the Board for the Volunteer Center, which is spearheading the effort. He says it started 17 years ago, thanks to a WOWO event:

“It started at Northcrest (Elementary) School, when one of the teachers noticed during a WOWO Fire Drill that some of the kids were standing outside in the snow without coats, and she thought ‘this isn’t right.'”

Coats will be collected through December 3rd, and then will be given out the week of December 18th. Financial donations are also welcome, as $25 will provide a new winter coat, hat, scarf and mittens for one child.

If you’d like to help or learn more, visit VolunterFortWayne.org.