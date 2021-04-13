200,000 pounds of ground turkey recalled

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Check your freezer – more than 200,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products are being recalled.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the public health alert due to concerns the product, produced by Plainville Brands, LLC, may have caused cases of Salmonella.

The raw ground turkey products were produced between December 18 and December 29, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package. 1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package. 3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21, and 1/10/21 on the front of the package. 1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The products will have the establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Those who purchased this product are urged not to eat it. Instead, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.