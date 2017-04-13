2-year-old in serious condition, seizing investigation underway

By Kayla Blakeslee -
0
8
(Freeimages.com/Julie Elliott-Abshire License: http://bit.ly/1UQGeD0​ )

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 2-year-old has been hospitalized after being found unconscious and seizing.

Fort Wayne Police officers were called around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, to a home on Walnut Street near Fairfield Avenue. Medics were also called to the scene. Once there, they transported the child to a nearby hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition.

An investigation is currently underway as officers are talking with family members to get more information regarding exactly what happened.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY