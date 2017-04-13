2-year-old in serious condition, seizing investigation underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 2-year-old has been hospitalized after being found unconscious and seizing.

Fort Wayne Police officers were called around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, to a home on Walnut Street near Fairfield Avenue. Medics were also called to the scene. Once there, they transported the child to a nearby hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition.

An investigation is currently underway as officers are talking with family members to get more information regarding exactly what happened.