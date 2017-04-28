2 convicted for $2-million Hoosier Lottery scam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Two people have been convicted of taking part in a scheme to claim a $2 million Hoosier Lottery prize.

Marion County jurors found Jackie Parsley II and Ashlee Parsley guilty of theft, false passing of a lottery ticket and money laundering for their roles in the 2014 scam. The judge dismissed similar charges against Ashlee’s husband, Joseph Parsley.

Prosecutors say Jackie Parsley managed a suburban Indianapolis liquor store where his sister-in-law, Ashlee Parsley, claimed she bought a $2 million Hoosier Lottery scratch-off ticket.

That ticket was among a package of $20 tickets stolen from the Plainfield store.

Authorities say Ashlee Parsley collected $1.14 million in post-tax winnings.

Jackie and Ashlee Parsley face up to eight years in prison on the most serious charge. Their sentencing is set for June 1.