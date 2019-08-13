$2.8M federal grant awarded to Indiana PSAPs to enhance 911 equipment

INDIANA, (WOWO) – A $2.8-million grant will be awarded to dispatch centers across Indiana to enhance their 911 equipment.
The funds derive from the 911 Grant Program, which is provided by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The federal grant will be split among 29 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) within the Hoosier State.
The awarded funds will go toward several different projects, which will support the transition of PSAPs and their interconnecting 911 network and core services, facilitate migration to a digital IP-enabled emergency network, and adopt and operate NG911 services and applications.
The grant is a 60/40 match, where PSAPs will be required to pay 40% of their project cost while the other 60% is covered by the grant funding.
36 projects were approved within the 29 PSAPs. The funds will be divided among the following locations:
- Bartholomew County 911 Emergency Operations Center
- Blackford County Sheriff’s Office
- Boone County Communications Center
- Brown County Sheriff’s Office
- Cass County Central Dispatch
- Daviess County Sheriff Department
- Dearborn County Communications
- Decatur County Communications
- Delaware County Emergency Communications Center
- Dubois County Communications Center
- Fayette County Communications
- Jefferson County 911 Communications
- Knox County Central Dispatch
- LaGrange County 911
- Madison County Central Dispatch
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office
- Montgomery County Central Communications Center
- Newton County Sheriff’s Dept., 911 Center
- Owen County Sheriff’s Department 911 Center
- Pike County 911
- Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department
- Randolph County 911 ECC
- Ripley County 911 Communications
- Scott County Emergency Communications 911
- Shelby County Sheriff Department
- Tipton County Communications
- Union County 911
- Wayne County Emergency Communications
- White County Communications/E911