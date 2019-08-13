$2.8M federal grant awarded to Indiana PSAPs to enhance 911 equipment

INDIANA, (WOWO) – A $2.8-million grant will be awarded to dispatch centers across Indiana to enhance their 911 equipment.

The funds derive from the 911 Grant Program, which is provided by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The federal grant will be split among 29 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) within the Hoosier State.

The awarded funds will go toward several different projects, which will support the transition of PSAPs and their interconnecting 911 network and core services, facilitate migration to a digital IP-enabled emergency network, and adopt and operate NG911 services and applications.

The grant is a 60/40 match, where PSAPs will be required to pay 40% of their project cost while the other 60% is covered by the grant funding.

36 projects were approved within the 29 PSAPs. The funds will be divided among the following locations: