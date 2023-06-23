$2.7 million grant for recovery programs within YWCA and project.ME

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): YWCA Northeast Indiana and project.ME will receive $2.7 million as part of a one-time funding opportunity using National Opioid Settlement funds.

Within the settlement, the YWCA is receiving $2.2 million to support renovations to the former Guesthouse hotel on Washington Center, recently renamed The Hefner Center. This will support a significant expansion of YWCA’s residential addiction recovery program for women, which is one of only six in the state that allows women to bring children into the program with them.

Project.ME is receiving about $300,000 to expand its Harm Reduction Street Outreach Program for drug users. The program distributes Narcan to aid in the prevention of fatal opioid overdoses and fentanyl test strips to screen for contamination of other drugs among other supplies.

The award, from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, will be fiscally managed by The Lutheran Foundation on behalf of Allen County, with Purdue University’s Community Research Institute providing administrative oversight.