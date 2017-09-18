KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The 19th annual coat drive for Kosciusko County is kicked off Monday! In the 18 years the drive has been going on, it’s collected over 20,000 coats.

Organizer Val Kerlin says from the beginning, the concept was a simple one. “If someone needs a jacket or a coat we just wanted them to be able to go in discreet, pick one out, and be warm. That was the concept and its worked wonderfully, we’ve been able to help a lot of people.”

Kerlin says there’s no need to wash or dry clean the coats before donating because partners in the coat drive take care of the cleaning before they are distributed.

To participate in the annual coat drive for Kosciusko County, you can drop off items at Lake City Media on West Market Street, Peerless Cleaners on State Road 15 North, Kerlin Western and Work Wear on U.S. 30 East, Wildman Uniform on State Road 15 South, or the showroom of Kerlin Motor Company in Silver Lake.

You can also drop off coats or jackets on October 7 at the 50 Men Who Cook Event at the Warsaw Municipal Airport.