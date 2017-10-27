19-year-old Paulding County, OH man charged in infant’s death

PAULDING COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 19-year-old man is charged with murder in the death of a 3-month-old infant.

Tristen Blair of Grover Hill, was arrested Thursday, just one day after the baby, Zyathen Blair, died at the hospital.

On Saturday, October 21, medical staff with the hospital contacted the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office indicating possible child abuse in this case. Investigators found evidence of blunt force trauma. Interviews were conducted at the Sheriff’s Office and as a result the 19-year-old was arrested.

So far, its unclear regarding the relationship between Tristen and Zyathen.

“This is an incredibly bad situation for the family of young Zyathen. He was a defenseless infant and there’s absolutely no excuse for this,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department. “I give credit to my staff working this case, as well as the family that cooperated with the investigation. I cannot begin to imagine their pain.”

Tristen Blair will be arraigned in Paulding County Court on Monday, October 30, on a charge of murder.