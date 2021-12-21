19 state salad recall for listeria contamination includes Indiana and Ohio

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WOWO) Fresh Express has recalled bagged salad products across 19 states including Ohio and Indiana as well as two Canadian provinces due to listeria contamination.

The products include all Fresh Express, Marketside and Wellsley Farms products bagged with all use by dates under the product codes Z-324 through Z-350. The full list of recalled products can be found by clicking here.

You can find the product code under the use by date on the front of the package under the use-by date. No other Fresh Express products are affected.