18th Coats for Kids effort kicks off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An annual effort to provide warm coats for kids in Fort Wayne is now underway.

The Coats for Kids program’s 18th annual kickoff event was this morning at the MLK Montessori School on South Anthony Blvd.

The program collects donated gently used or new warm winter coats at several sites throughout town and distributes them to more than 4,000 area children every year. Cash donations are also welcome; $25 will put a new hat, coat, scarf and mittens on a child.

Donate online at VolunteerFortWayne.org or donate at one of the locations found below. Coats will be given out the week of December 12th.

Donations can be made at: all Peerless Cleaner locations, Kroger stores, Penn Station, and

Jefferson Pointe.