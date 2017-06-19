About $185,000 in housing repairs for Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Governor Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb are planning to move in to the historic 1928 English Tudor by the end of June, according to The Journal Gazette.

The state is spending about $185,000 on repairs and renovations.

The biggest portion of expense is due to a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The system required reconfiguring the attic space to fit the new equipment.

The residence has more than 10,000 square feet, 23 rooms, 11 bathrooms and a carriage house for guests.

Some smaller-scale projects are also being considered, including adding a mudroom near the family entrance. Cosmetic lighting and window treatment adjustments are also being considered.

Governor Holcomb has also requested a basketball court.

These touches would be paid for by private dollars.