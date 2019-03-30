18-year-old dead after shooting in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday the Huntington Police Department and EMS were dispatched to the 200 block of Riverside Drive on a reported shooting according to the Journal Gazette.

Upon arrival, detectives found an 18-year-old male bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were performed with no success.

Officers interviewed several people that were in the residence at the time of the shooting.

An autopsy is set for Sunday to determine the manner of death. The incident remains under investigation.