18 arrested in early morning multi-county drug bust

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An early Wednesday morning drug raid by Narcotics Investigators from Adams and Wells Counties, Berne, Bluffton and Decatur Police Departments led to 18 arrests in multiple locations. Also assisting with the raid was the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Jay County Sheriff’s Department, Geneva Police Department, and the Indiana State Police.

The names of the suspects and their charges are as follows:

Michael John Fiely (2 counts Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felonies) Captured in Elkhart County, IN Elizabeth Samantha Jones (2 counts Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felonies) Captured in Allen County, IN Danielle Nichole Osborne (2 counts Dealing in Narcotic Drugs, level 4 Felonies) Madison Diann Krauss (3 counts Dealing in Narcotic Drugs, Level 5 Felonies 1 count Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony) Cassandra Diann Crozier (2 counts- Dealing in Narcotic Drugs, Level 4 Felonies, 1 count Dealing in Synthetic Substance, Class A Misdemeanor) Mia Michelle Bassett (2 counts- Dealing in Narcotic Drugs, Level 3 felonies) Shawn Steven Beery (2 counts- Dealing Narcotic Drugs, Level 5 Felonies) Patrick Michael Scott (1 count- Conspiracy to Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony) Brandon F. Mincoff (2 counts- Dealing in Narcotic Drugs, Level 3 Felonies) Lindsey J. Hawkins (2 counts- Dealing in Narcotic Drugs, Level 3 Felonies) Robert Garringer (2 counts Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felonies) Mary Garringer (2 counts Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felonies) Jessie Mills (2 counts Dealing in Narcotic Drugs, Level 5 Felonies) Tim Rose (2 counts Dealing in Narcotic Drugs, Level 5 Felonies) Jamie Rose (1 count Dealing in Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony) Dakota Nolan (1 count Dealing in Synthetic Substance, Level 6 Felony) Devin Ledesma (1 Count Dealing in Synthetic substance, Level 6 Felony) Shianna Hodge (1 Count Dealing in Synthetic Drug, Level 5 Felony; 1 Count Dealing in Synthetic Drug, Level 6 Felony)

The photos of most of the suspects are below, as provided by Adams County police.