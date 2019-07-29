17-year-old killed in fatal Mercer County crash Sunday night

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Mercer County Sunday night.

Police were called to the crash on State Route 274 east of Saint John’s Road around 11:45 p.m. They received reports of a fatal crash from a passerby near the intersection.

An investigation reveals a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on SR 274 when it crossed the roadway and went off the north side of the road for an unknown reason.

The truck struck a power pole, ejecting the driver.

The driver has been identified as Zoe A. Lane, 17 of New Bremen. She was pronounced dead at the scene.