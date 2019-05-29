164 students graduate from FWCS ELL Adult Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 164 students from 24 different countries around the world graduated today from the Fort Wayne Community Schools English Language Learners Adult Program in the auditorium at the Bill C. Anthis Center.

During the graduation, the students were encouraged to wear attire from their native countries. Flags also were displayed on the stage from each country that was represented.

Pat Boles, Manager of FWCS Continuing Education said “These students come from 24 different countries from five of the seven continents – Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America. We always look forward to this annual celebration because we are so proud of the work these students have put in over the past year.”

These students attend the ELL class for two hours a day, five days a week from August through June. The class allows them to enhance their English language skills in reading, writing and speaking; learn citizenship skills; develop workforce preparation skills to become productive students, citizens and workers within Allen County. Also as a part of their curriculum, students learn about American culture and history.

Boles says “Student come to our classes to speak English so they can get a better job or communicate with others in the community, including their doctors or their children’s teachers. Many plan to study for citizenship or want to go onto college.”