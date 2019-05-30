16-year-old initiates police pursuit, gets arrested before stealing cop car

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A 16-year-old from Kosciusko County was taken into custody Wednesday after removing her Community Corrections ankle bracelet, attempting to evade police and stealing a cop car.

Kosciusko County Police first got word that the juvenile removed her ankle bracelet on May 21. She was then listed as a runaway.

On Wednesday, May 29, police received a tip that she was at a home on North Majestic Way, which is on the south side of Lake Wawasee.

Police saw the girl driving away from the home in a Hyundai Santa Fe, and initiated a pursuit. Instead of stopping, the juvenile drove through several yards while traveling eastbound on Hatchery Road at a high rate of speed. She struck three wood pillars, a NIPSCO utility pole and a telephone junction box.

She was then taken into custody, double-lock handcuffed behind her back, and placed in a patrol vehicle. While in the car, she was able to twist and manipulate a hand out of her handcuffs. She then maneuvered into the driver’s seat, turned the vehicle around and headed westbound on Hatchery Road.

The stolen patrol vehicle struck a fence and a storage building before the juvenile fled the car and entered a home by forcing a window open. The occupant of the home told police the juvenile entered the home, took a cell phone and fled through another window.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect, without further incident, south of the residence.

She was transported to the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend.

Police also searched the Santa Fe and found paraphernalia, methamphetamine and marijuana inside.

The juvenile is facing the following charges: