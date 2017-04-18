16 Indiana counties get funds to fight invasive lake plants

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) – Sixteen Indiana counties where local lakes are becoming increasingly choked with aquatic plants have won nearly $600,000 in state funding to combat the fast-growing plants.

The funding from the state Department of Natural Resources will support efforts to control or manage fast-growing non-native species, including Eurasian watermilfoil and curly-leaf pondweed. Such invasive species can take over and clog lakes, affecting lake ecosystems and hurting local economies by making them less attractive destinations for pleasure boat enthusiasts and anglers.

The $585,000 in DNR funding will go toward 42 projects involving lakes in 16 mostly northern Indiana counties. Local sponsors share at least 20 percent of each project’s total cost.

The agency’s funding comes from a fee boat owners pay annually when they register their boats with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.