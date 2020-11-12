15 year old runaway injured in crash following overnight police chase in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 15 year old boy who was reported as a runaway was injured following a police chase that ended in a crash just after midnight.

Fort Wayne Police observed a Honda Accord speeding with no lights on just after midnight near Taylor Street and Thompson Avenue. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled eastbound on Taylor Street and crashed into a pole in the parking lot of a business at Broadway and Taylor.

The driver then attempted to flee on foot and was taken into custody. He was transported by medics with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.