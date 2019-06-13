14,000 cases of King Arthur Flour recalled for E. coli concerns

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – King Arthur Flour, Inc. is voluntarily recalling more than 14,000 cases of flour due a potential health risk.

The company reports certain 5-pound bags of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour may be contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria (E. coli).

The 5-pound bags were distributed through retailers nationwide, but were not sold on the company’s website.

All recalled products fall under six specific lot codes and three Best Used By dates, which can be found on the bottom of the side panel, below the nutrition facts. The recall includes the following:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

So far, no illnesses have been reported related to the recall, but the company suggests that those who own the products should throw them away immediately, or return them to the place of purchase for credit or refund.

For questions or concerns, call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at (866) 797-9178.