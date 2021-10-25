Three Teens Injured In Alcohol Related Crash In DeKalb County Sunday Morning

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): A Sunday morning crash in DeKalb County left three people injured.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene of County Road 27 in the 1400 block on reports of a single vehicle crash. At 3:16 A.M. Sunday morning crews found a 2004 Ford Taurus driven by 18-year-old Summer Restle of Garret that had attempted to turn on to County Road 14 at a high rate of speed but missed the turn. The vehicle continued south into a field where it came to rest. Two male passengers in the vehicle were transported from the scene to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Restle sustained a minor mouth injury and was cited for being a minor that had been consuming alcohol, which is believed to have been a factor in the incident.